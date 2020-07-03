Matthew David Fullner

Matt moved frequently as a child due to his father’s Navy career. He lived in Napa, San Diego, Virginia Beach, Hawaii, and Guam. He spent the most time in Guam, where he enjoyed exploring the jungle and swimming in the coral reefs and beyond, in the waters over the Mariana Trench. He graduated from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1976, and then returned to Napa to live with his maternal grandparents at their home in Wooden Valley. He learned the masonry trade from his grandfather, who owned Napa Valley Masonry (he had co-owned the business with Matt’s paternal grandfather, Britten, until Britten passed away). Matt soon met Kathryn Silsby, whom he married on June 1st, 1980. Kathy was his wife of over thirty years and the mother of his two children. He went on to learn all aspects of the construction trade and spent many years self-employed as a carpenter/handyman, doing everything from laying foundations to framing to roofing to finish work and tile. He earned his general contractor’s license in 2008 and spent the remainder of his career as a contractor.