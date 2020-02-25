Mattie Anna Conant, known as Granny or GG, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, at the age of 101 years old. She will be missed by family and friends for her sweet disposition and sense of humor. Mattie was born on May 29, 1918 to Howard and Mattie Rhyne in Morganton, North Carolina. She was one of nine children. She graduated from high school in 1935 and married Summie Rhodes. They had a daughter, Patricia. Mattie went to work in the hoisery millls as part of the war effort performing a job men had done before World War II. In 1946 she and Patricia moved to Napa to take care of an aging aunt. In 1950 she married her second husband, Homer Conant, and had a daughter, Marcia. Mattie was a member and Past Matron of Eastern Star Order No. 59. She went to work for Basaltillingham as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1980. In her retirement years she enjoyed traveling to North Carolina to visit family and playing bingo, jigsaw, crossword and word search puzzles. Mattie was always a big SF Giants fan and attended her last game on her 100th birthday. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Napa.