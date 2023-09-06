Mattie Lou Pittman Brown

April 27, 1923 - May 15, 2023

HALTOM CITY, TX - Mattie Lou Pittman Brown was born in 1923, in Gould, OK. She was one of eight children born to Maude and William Pittman. After moving to Ventura, CA, as a child, she attended and graduated from Buena High School. She later met and married Harold Brown (Brownie) in 1943.

Mattie worked most of her career in banking and retired as the Vice President of Citizen State Bank in Santa Paula, CA. While in Santa Paula, Mattie was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter no. 185. After retiring in 1987, Mattie moved to St. Helena, CA, to be near family. While in St. Helena, Mattie was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star chapter no. 189 and the United Methodist Church. She worked at the Senior Center, United Methodist Church, and the Masonic Lodge. In 2015, she moved to Haltom City, TX, in order to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.

On April 27, 2023 Mattie celebrated her 100th birthday. A few days later her family gathered to celebrate her. In attendance were many family members from five generations, the youngest being five months old. Just a few short weeks later, on May 15, 2023, Mattie passed away peacefully surrounded by people who loved her.

Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and her daughter, Cheryl (Jerry). She is survived by her son, Barry (Sharon); and daughter, Kathy (Steve); 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Mattie's life will be held on September 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at the Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetary in Santa Paula, CA.