1936—2020
Maureen Joanne O’Hare Moreno passed away peacefully on May 27 at age 84 in Vancouver, WA. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who was immensely proud of her Irish roots, extremely devoted to her family, and infinitely generous to her friends and extended family.
Maureen was born in Sacramento, CA on March 11, 1936 to Patrick O’Hare and Mary Elizabeth (Hanratty) O’Hare. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School for Girls in 1954.
During her high school years she was introduced to Rich, who would become the love of her life and who would be by her side for nearly the rest of her days. The two married shortly after high school and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with two children.
In the early 1960s, Maureen and Rich moved to St. Helena and remained in the Napa Valley for more than 50 years. Maureen worked for Napa County courts for nearly 30 years. She was a longtime, active member of the Soroptimist International of Napa and the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) of Napa.
In 2014, Maureen and Rich relocated to Vancouver, WA to be closer their daughter, Pam.
Maureen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rich, who passed away two months and 10 days earlier on March 17, 2020. She is survived by her 2 children, Richard Jr (Pamela) of Ellensburg, WA and Pamela (Douglas) of Vancouver, WA; 4 grandchildren—Henry, Richard, Michelle, and Julia, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her 2 brothers, Patrick and Michael. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to: Carmelite House of Prayer, P.O. Box 347, 20 Mount Carmel Drive, Oakville, CA 94562.
A joint memorial service and celebration of life for both Maureen and Rich will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery and Funeral Center in Sacramento at a later date. Please check their website for updates.
