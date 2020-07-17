× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1936—2020

Maureen Joanne O’Hare Moreno passed away peacefully on May 27 at age 84 in Vancouver, WA. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who was immensely proud of her Irish roots, extremely devoted to her family, and infinitely generous to her friends and extended family.

Maureen was born in Sacramento, CA on March 11, 1936 to Patrick O’Hare and Mary Elizabeth (Hanratty) O’Hare. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School for Girls in 1954.

During her high school years she was introduced to Rich, who would become the love of her life and who would be by her side for nearly the rest of her days. The two married shortly after high school and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with two children.

In the early 1960s, Maureen and Rich moved to St. Helena and remained in the Napa Valley for more than 50 years. Maureen worked for Napa County courts for nearly 30 years. She was a longtime, active member of the Soroptimist International of Napa and the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) of Napa.

In 2014, Maureen and Rich relocated to Vancouver, WA to be closer their daughter, Pam.