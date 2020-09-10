Maurice Cooper Anderson Jr

He joined the Navy and graduated with a B.S. degree of Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota as WW II was drawing to a close. He remained in the Navy as a reserve officer and retired in December of 1985 as a Lieutenant Commander. He started his engineering career working in the oil industry with Kobe until he moved into the aerospace field starting with a brief term at Aerojet Downey California eventually retiring from Explosive Technology located in Fairfield California. He moved to Napa in 1965 and resided there until moving to Placerville in El Dorado County in January of 1999. He was remarried in 2009 to Susannah. He spent his final years at Eskaton of Placerville California.