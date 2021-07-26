Megan Kellie Lyle or Ms. Megan as her kids called her, gently passed away in her sleep, at the young age of 34. A native Napan she attended local schools. Megan was fluent in Spanish, thanks to bi-lingual classes offered at NVLA. She loved teaching the little ones, but she thrived when she became the Director of A Place Of My Own Preschool. She was able to incorporate her AA in general Education, 2 BA degrees 1 in Child Development and 1 in Psychology.
She is survived by her parents, Ed and Susan Lyle, her older brother Curtis (Bethany) Lyle, younger brother, Sean Lyle, her 3 uncles Ken (Debbie) Lyle, Bill Moak and Mark Gelow. Also, many cousins. She is predeceased by both sets of Grandparents, and her 2 Aunts, Janet Lyle Gelow and Pat Lyle Moak.
Celebration of her life will be July 31, 2021, at Cross Walk Church 11:00 a.m. Please wear something bright to represent her bright light gone way to soon. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to APOMO, GUILD or Community Resources for Children.