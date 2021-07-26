Megan Kellie Lyle or Ms. Megan as her kids called her, gently passed away in her sleep, at the young age of 34. A native Napan she attended local schools. Megan was fluent in Spanish, thanks to bi-lingual classes offered at NVLA. She loved teaching the little ones, but she thrived when she became the Director of A Place Of My Own Preschool. She was able to incorporate her AA in general Education, 2 BA degrees 1 in Child Development and 1 in Psychology.