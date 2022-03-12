 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melanie Furgerson

1950 - 2022

If you've ever met Melanie, then you know how much she cared about everything and everyone. She was always sending cards or gifts to people for even the smallest of things. It was truly remarkable that she NEVER said a bad word about anybody. Even in the face of so much loss over the course of her life and in the world, she never gave up hope in humanity.

You've already left a gaping hole in our hearts and our lives. We miss you so much already. Anyone would be lucky to be half the person that you were.

