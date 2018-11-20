Melcena Carrell (Phillips)

1939—2018
Melcena Carrell (Patterson) was born in Healdton, Oklahoma on April 15, 1939 and passed away November 16, 2018 with her family by her side. Her parents were Ralph and Lawana Patterson. She was married to Robert Gene Carrell of Napa for 62 years after meeting him on a blind date at the age of 15. She is survived by her children—Melende Ward (Vern), Lesa Carrell Roderick, Robert Carrell II (Denise), six wonderful grandchildren, four beautiful great grandsons, sister Pamela Rowlands (Robert), brother Ralph Patterson (Linda), a niece, two nephews and cousins.
Family celebrations were important to Melcena and will always be remembered and treasured by her entire family. She enjoyed camping, cruising, many wonderful friendships and spending time with her beloved husband.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 9:30 am Visitation will be Monday, November 26 from noon to 8:00 pm both will be at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa Vallejo Highway. Reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 1:30 pm. At the Suisun Fairfield Cemetery, 1707 Union Avenue, Fairfield, CA.
Funeral arrangements by Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel of Napa www.treadwaywigger.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Shriners Hospitals for Children.