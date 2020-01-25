1978—2020
Melissa Denisoff, 41, a resident of Poughquag, died on January 23, 2020 at home.
Born on April 25, 1978 in Hayward, CA, Melissa was the daughter of Clifford and Linda (Engelbrecht) Victorino. On June 27, 2015 in Calistoga, CA, Melissa married the love of her life, Daniel Denisoff.
The center of Melissa’s world was ballroom dancing and her fur babies. She danced at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brewster and her friends from the dance studio were her life. She loved to travel the world – she especially loved her trip to Africa.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her husband at home and her parents in CA, Melissa is survived by her stepdaughter, Haley Denisoff of New York City; her sister, Eileen Kaplan of Vacaville, CA; her niece and nephews, Jessica, Justin and Tyler; and her pride and joy, her dogs, Gus and Bruno.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held at 6:45pm.
Please visit Melissa’s Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.