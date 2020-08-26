× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1941—2020

Melva “Sue” Keenan entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was born January 20th, 1941 in Pike City, Arkansas, the daughter of the late John Thomas “J.T.” Folsom and Veteress “Opal” Parker Folsom, the oldest of four children. The family later moved to Fairfield, CA.

Sue was married to Terence “Terry” Christopher Keenan for 51 years before his death in 2013. Sue was the beloved Mother of four children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was a long-term resident of Napa and worked for Napa County for 22 years, making her way from entry level to Departmental Secretary. Sue’s primary love was to spend time with her family. Prior to Terry’s death, he and Sue took several trips that she always remembered with great fondness. She alsoloved gardening, growing vegetables and flowers, watching hummingbirds and collecting Native American artwork, lighthouse pictures and Christmas Angels.