1928-2019
Menona Dawn Landrum passed away March 1, 2019, peacefully at home. Nonie was born in Wisconsin on May 28, 1928 to Gustuv and Myrtle Klawitter. She was the 4th of 5 children. The family moved to Oregon during her high school years where she resided until moving to Vancouver, Washington in the 1970’s. She served as a Sheriff’s Deputy in the Clark County Sheriff’s Department for more than 30 years. She loved dancing, cooking, gardening, and playing games with her family.
Nonie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph (Joe), her daughter Linda (David) Carroll, as well as four grandchildren (Debbie, Teri, Jeff, and Becky) eight great grandchildren (Madilyn, Jake, Pierce, Tyler, Colin, Dylan, Ryan, and Jack) and many nieces and nephews.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, Napa, CA.