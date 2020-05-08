× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mercedes (Mitzi) Sabin Aguirre passed away on April 28, 2020 at The Meadows of Napa Valley, after a long brave fight against multiple health issues. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Aguirre and her only son, Mark Aguirre.

Mitzi is survived by her daughter, Laurie and husband Emmett Tetz, her grandson Lee and wife Ralitza Tetz, granddaughter Chrisy and husband Matthew Crow, great granddaughter Hannah and great grandson Liam Crow. Her surviving siblings are Engel Jr, Patrick, and Albert.

Mitzi was born in Douglas, Arizona on September 15, 1930 to Engel and Belen Sabin. She was the oldest of nine siblings. She married her high school sweetheart, Art Aguirre, shortly after Art was discharged from the Navy in World War II. They then moved to California, where Art completed his studies at the University of California in Davis. They fell in love with the once small rural town and decided to raise their family there.

Mitzi worked for the University of California—Davis in the Vegetable Crops Department for many years as a lab technician. One of her joys was mentoring many domestic and international students and following their accomplishments all over the world.