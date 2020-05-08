1930—2020
Mercedes (Mitzi) Sabin Aguirre passed away on April 28, 2020 at The Meadows of Napa Valley, after a long brave fight against multiple health issues. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Aguirre and her only son, Mark Aguirre.
Mitzi is survived by her daughter, Laurie and husband Emmett Tetz, her grandson Lee and wife Ralitza Tetz, granddaughter Chrisy and husband Matthew Crow, great granddaughter Hannah and great grandson Liam Crow. Her surviving siblings are Engel Jr, Patrick, and Albert.
Mitzi was born in Douglas, Arizona on September 15, 1930 to Engel and Belen Sabin. She was the oldest of nine siblings. She married her high school sweetheart, Art Aguirre, shortly after Art was discharged from the Navy in World War II. They then moved to California, where Art completed his studies at the University of California in Davis. They fell in love with the once small rural town and decided to raise their family there.
Mitzi worked for the University of California—Davis in the Vegetable Crops Department for many years as a lab technician. One of her joys was mentoring many domestic and international students and following their accomplishments all over the world.
Having lived as a golf widow for a number of years, Mitzi later decided to do something about it and took up the sport herself. She became an avid golfer and was a member of the Davis Women’s Golf Club. It was a very active group that not only competed locally, but would arrange great travel adventures to far flung destinations.
Mitzi was an active member of the St. James Catholic Church and served on a number of committees. She had a great love for her local Parrish and its members.
Mitzi was also involved with the Women’s Health Initiative. This was a very comprehensive study that followed the health of some 1000 women over 25 years, conducted by Stanford University.
Mitzi had a very inquisitive mind and was a voracious reader. She loved music of all types, and the live theatre arts. She was an avid traveler and loved to tell the story of golfing at midnight in Alaska. Mitzi shared a special adventure with her granddaughter on a trip to the Galapagos Islands. Another time, she and her grandson traveled to Costa Rica and through the Panama Canal. Mitzi and her daughter explored Australia and New Zealand together, never imagining that one day her granddaughter would marry an Aussie and relocate to the Land Down Under!
Mitzi had a generous heart for numerous charitable causes; chief among them, the plight of the various Native American tribes. She supported a number of local charities such as Steac, Children’s Home Society, the American Red Cross and the Parkinson’s Foundation. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any of these charities in her honor.
We love you mother, good night until we meet again.
