Merritt B. Winchell
1937 - 2021
Merritt B. Winchell passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Queen of the Valley Hospital at the age of 84. He was a Napa resident for 70 years.
Merritt was born February 18, 1937 in Vallejo to Merritt L. and Esther Winchell. He began working for Bell Products by age 16 as a shop boy before beginning an apprenticeship that would define his career. He retired from the Sheet Metal Union at age 62. Merritt raised four children: Michael, Stephen, Merritt D., and Sherry.
He was an avid water skier, boating enthusiast, trap shooter and hunter. Known for his welcoming presence and home cooked meals, Merritt enjoyed mentoring anyone who crossed his path in any of his numerous hobbies; all of us were blessed with lessons on how to turn wood scraps into beautiful cutting boards, how to water ski no matter your age, and how to properly season a dish. Most of these lessons occurred at the Winchell family cabin in Clear Lake, where Merritt spent much of his time. His love of the cabin was shared as a place of refuge to family, neighbors and skiers: anyone who needed a hot meal and good conversation. He had a story for every situation and often amused himself as much as us in sharing his anecdotes.
Merritt was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael. He is survived by his siblings Diane Risley, Robert Winchell, Charles Winchell, and Carol Marty; his children Stephen Iund, Merritt Winchell, and Sherry McGuire; and by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren plus many more friends and family members who were dearly important to him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of the Valley Hospital in memory of Merritt B. Winchell.