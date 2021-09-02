Merritt B. Winchell

He was an avid water skier, boating enthusiast, trap shooter and hunter. Known for his welcoming presence and home cooked meals, Merritt enjoyed mentoring anyone who crossed his path in any of his numerous hobbies; all of us were blessed with lessons on how to turn wood scraps into beautiful cutting boards, how to water ski no matter your age, and how to properly season a dish. Most of these lessons occurred at the Winchell family cabin in Clear Lake, where Merritt spent much of his time. His love of the cabin was shared as a place of refuge to family, neighbors and skiers: anyone who needed a hot meal and good conversation. He had a story for every situation and often amused himself as much as us in sharing his anecdotes.