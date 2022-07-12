Michael A. Phillips, Sr.

Michael Phillips Sr. of Napa passed away in his home July 8, 2022 at the age of 72, after a long battle with cancer. He was a well-respected member of our community who served in the Army. He also enjoyed coaching girls softball. He served as President of the Napa Valley Cruisers Car Club.

Michael is survived by wife, Alma of 52 years; daughter, Angel (Sean); and son, Michael (Marcie); also survived by brothers: Ron (Connie), Eddie, Sandy (Laura); and sister, Nancy. Michael has nine grandchildren: Kathleen, Megan, Machaela, Austin, Colby, Travis, Holly, Ben, Madison; and multiple nieces; nephews; and cousins; as well as his beloved dog, Drake. He is preceded in death by parents: Walter and Francis Phillips; and sister, Vickie.

Celebration of Life will be held July 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Napa.