Michael Allen Hemken

Michael worked as an electrical contractor throughout the Napa Valley and had a lifelong passion for woodworking and created hand carved archtop guitars, violas, violins and more recently string instrument bows. He was much loved by his family and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Revalee Hemken, his daughters Megan (Jim) Saxton and Carrie (Dylan) Forrester. And his three grandchildren Zoe Forrester, Lily and Miles Saxton.