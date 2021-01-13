 Skip to main content
Michael Allen Hemken

Michael Allen Hemken

1951—2021

Michael worked as an electrical contractor throughout the Napa Valley and had a lifelong passion for woodworking and created hand carved archtop guitars, violas, violins and more recently string instrument bows. He was much loved by his family and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Revalee Hemken, his daughters Megan (Jim) Saxton and Carrie (Dylan) Forrester. And his three grandchildren Zoe Forrester, Lily and Miles Saxton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Winters Friends of the Library wfol.org

