Michael B. Price
Aug. 17, 1945 - Jan. 24, 2023
NAPA - Michael B. Price passed away peacefully at his Napa home on January 24, 2023, at the age of 77. Michael was born to Myron and Beverly Price in San Francisco in 1945. He married Lynn Simi in 1971, and was a dedicated father to their two sons Stephen and Jonathan as long as he lived. He was blessed to find love again in his 70s, and married his loving wife Gaetan Benson-Karr in 2022. He attended Lowell High School, San Jose State University, Hastings Law School, and was admitted to the California Bar Association in 1972. Michael practiced family law for over three decades, and was always proud to represent his diverse roster of clients in their struggles and endeavors. "Mike" as he was known to his friends, was an avid and talented tennis player, and a longtime member of the San Francisco Tennis Club, where he accumulated trophies and awards in excess. He was a fierce but humble competitor, known for his graceful strokes and composure on the court. One of Mike's greatest joys was coaching kids; he spoke fondly of his time as a teenager teaching tennis at Julian Kahn playground in San Francisco, and he coached both of his sons' little league teams across many memorable seasons.
Throughout his adult life, he was an active member of Youth Tennis Advantage- a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving under-resourced youth in the SF Bay Area through tennis and academic programs- serving on the board for many years, and as Board President in 2011. Family was most important to him; he was a dutiful son, loving husband, supportive father, caring brother, doting grandfather- a good man. He possessed an amiable sense of humor, a big heart, and lightning-fast reflexes. He had a beautiful serve. He loved country music, sports memorabilia, and was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants- he attended their first home game at Seals Stadium in 1958 with his family- a memory he cherished.
He is survived by his wife Gaetan, his sister Nancy Bacall, his sons Stephen and Jonathan Price, and his grandson Louie Price. His gentle, kind, and funny spirit was one of a kind, and he will be eternally missed by those who knew him best. A private service will be held at Hills of Eternity Memorial Park in Colma, CA. The family suggests any donations in Michael's name be made to Youth Tennis Advantage, an organization aligned with his generous spirit, and love of the game.