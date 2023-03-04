NAPA - Michael B. Price passed away peacefully at his Napa home on January 24, 2023, at the age of 77. Michael was born to Myron and Beverly Price in San Francisco in 1945. He married Lynn Simi in 1971, and was a dedicated father to their two sons Stephen and Jonathan as long as he lived. He was blessed to find love again in his 70s, and married his loving wife Gaetan Benson-Karr in 2022. He attended Lowell High School, San Jose State University, Hastings Law School, and was admitted to the California Bar Association in 1972. Michael practiced family law for over three decades, and was always proud to represent his diverse roster of clients in their struggles and endeavors. "Mike" as he was known to his friends, was an avid and talented tennis player, and a longtime member of the San Francisco Tennis Club, where he accumulated trophies and awards in excess. He was a fierce but humble competitor, known for his graceful strokes and composure on the court. One of Mike's greatest joys was coaching kids; he spoke fondly of his time as a teenager teaching tennis at Julian Kahn playground in San Francisco, and he coached both of his sons' little league teams across many memorable seasons.