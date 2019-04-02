Michael Charles Williams

1954—2019
Michael “Mike” Williams, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Napa, CA. He was born in Kansas and moved to Big Pine, CA at an early age. He lived in Redding, CA for many years before calling Napa Valley his home.
Mike was an avid and award-winning photographer, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing and playing guitar, but his true passion was flying single-engine airplanes. A frequent visitor to the Napa County Airport, Mike especially enjoyed flying a Cessna 172 above the Golden Gate Bridge or to Mendocino, showing family and friends the awe-inspiring Northern California coastline. He will be missed by all who knew him and remembered fondly for his gentle smile and zest for travel and adventure.
Mike Williams is survived by his wife Sharon Harris Williams, his daughter Heather Williams, his two step-daughters Mitzi (Curtis) Inglis and Sabrina (Brad) Harris Brennan, and his sister Janice (Rich) Tull. He was preceded in death by his son Stephen Williams, sister Sally Busby and his parents Beverly and Dink Morton.