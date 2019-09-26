1963—2019
Michael was born in San Diego, CA. He grew up in Vallejo, CA and settled in Napa where he attended Vintage High School. He started his working career building tennis courts before finding his calling as an electrician. Michael joined IBEW Local 180 and worked all over the North Bay for several contractors before finding a home at Spartan Electric. He was a skilled craftsman who took pride in his work.
Michael was a baseball fanatic, starting at a young age with Vallejo Little League. He later volunteered as a coach for his nephew’s teams with Napa Little League. During softball season you could find Michael at Kennedy Park just about every night. He loved playing the infield and would always dive to prevent anything getting by him. He loved pets and he had a way with dogs. When he wasn’t working or playing softball, he liked to get together with friends over a game of poker.,
He loved family gatherings. He was very proud of his nieces and nephews. He loved to be called “Uncle Michael”. He was willing to lend a hand when needed. He was always the life of the party. He will be missed by all.
Michael was a loving Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Teammate. He is survived by his parents, Sid & Betty Hoopes; Sisters: Brenda Mattson & Roni Armstrong; Nieces: Melissa Moreno, Anyaetta Hoopes, Maegan Mattson & Amy Hoopes; Great-Uncle to Kip, Alize, Angel, Jordan, Victoria, Brandon and Lincoln.
He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Hoopes and nephew, Christopher Armstrong.
The Family would like to invite all who knew him to his Memorial Service, followed by a Celebration of Life at Tulocay, 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa, October 1st at 11.00 am.