1942—2018
Michael Douglas Rounds passed away July 14th at his daughter’s home in Willits, Ca. Despite an end which came too soon, he was a man who considered himself fortunate throughout his years.
He was born in Alexandria, Minnesota on November 25th, 1942 and spent his early childhood exploring the land and fishing the lakes with his sisters and friends. The Rounds family moved to Napa in the early 1950s where he grew up hiking, fishing, and otherwise enjoying the outdoors and temperate weather. Drafted into the Army in 1964, Michael served in Germany where he was safe doing office work and listening to The Beatles. Later, he worked as an apprentice at Mare Island, Vallejo, and enrolled in UC Berkeley where he studied physics. He enjoyed a career with Pacific Telephone, becoming a skilled technician and working in numerous areas of telecommunications until his retirement in 2002.
His marriage to Alma MacAlpin lasted 14 years. Together they had 4 children. He later married Ana Lopez, and though they divorced relatively soon after, she remained a dear companion through the remainder of his life.
Mike found joy in daily life, in social progress, and technological advances; in science fiction narratives, traveling, and camping; in his community, friends and family. He is survived by his children Priscilla Ossa, Michael & Alexandra Rounds, and Samantha Overmyer, as well as his 10 grandchildren, sister Sandra Pinaretta Schill, and his beloved nieces and nephews.
He is and will remain deeply missed. A wake will be held in his honor on August 5th from 1-4pm at the Benicia Yacht Club.