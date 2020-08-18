× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1957—2020

Michael Gene Martin passed away suddenly in his sleep on June 6th, 2020 and is now with is Lord and Saviour. Michael was born in Sonoma CA, on December 4th, 1957, to Bobbie and Donald Martin.

Mike was raised in Napa and later graduated from Napa High School in 1976. He went on to study at Napa Valley College. Mike was a school bus driver for the Napa Valley Unified School District. He went on to work at Dick’s Campers learning the skills he used later on in life to remodel and do home repairs as side jobs. Mike continued on with his career driving big rig trucks for 35 plus years for various distributors. Mike was currently working for Adobe Lumber out of American Canyon as a lumber route driver.

Mike Married Kim Dunham on February 4th, 1980 and they just recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Mike and Kim went on to have two daughters Heather and Nicole. Heather later married Kevin Wendt and they have two children, Tegan and Juliana. Mike thoroughly enjoyed all the time that he was able to spend with his grandchildren. Mike’s youngest daughter Nicole has up coming nuptials for October 2020 to Dexter Ramirez.