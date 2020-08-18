1957—2020
Michael Gene Martin passed away suddenly in his sleep on June 6th, 2020 and is now with is Lord and Saviour. Michael was born in Sonoma CA, on December 4th, 1957, to Bobbie and Donald Martin.
Mike was raised in Napa and later graduated from Napa High School in 1976. He went on to study at Napa Valley College. Mike was a school bus driver for the Napa Valley Unified School District. He went on to work at Dick’s Campers learning the skills he used later on in life to remodel and do home repairs as side jobs. Mike continued on with his career driving big rig trucks for 35 plus years for various distributors. Mike was currently working for Adobe Lumber out of American Canyon as a lumber route driver.
Mike Married Kim Dunham on February 4th, 1980 and they just recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Mike and Kim went on to have two daughters Heather and Nicole. Heather later married Kevin Wendt and they have two children, Tegan and Juliana. Mike thoroughly enjoyed all the time that he was able to spend with his grandchildren. Mike’s youngest daughter Nicole has up coming nuptials for October 2020 to Dexter Ramirez.
He is survived by his loving wife Kim Martin, his daughters Heather (Martin) and Kevin Wendt, Nicole Martin and her fiancé Dexter Ramirez and his two grandchildren Tegan and Juliana Wendt. In addition, he is survived by his mother Bobbie Jean Martin, brothers Paul and (Michelle) Martin, Tim and (Dawn) Martin, and sister Helen (Martin) and David DeLoach, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Donald Fay Martin.
Mike enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball, going to car shows, doing side jobs and spending time with his family. He was an active member of the Napa Valley Life Church (formally Napa Valley Baptist Church) for the last 10 years. He enjoyed being part of the Napa Valley Cruisers Car Club and helping out with their annual car show downtown.
One could always find him doing home improvement projects around the house, both his own and for family and friends. He loved to help those with a “project” and he was constantly willing to provide a helping hand to others in need. He will be remembered by his love of life and being with family and friends, his infectious smile and laughter, and the jokes and stories he enjoyed telling.
A memorial service will be held in the near future when his family and friends can join together to celebrate his life and their love for him.
