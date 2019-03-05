1968—2019
Michael Glenn Vierra, passed away February 21, 2019 in American Canyon, California. He was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1968 in San Diego, California, to Glenn and Annette (Kizerian) Vierra.
Mike spent his early years in Hawaii and San Diego where he loved to surf. He loved NASCAR (Jeff Gordon), and was a life long Los Angeles Dodger Fan. He graduated from Mira Mesa High School, San Diego and earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Napa Valley College.
He is survived by his parents Glenn and Annette of Tubac, Arizona, Brother Andrew of Fullerton, California, and very special friends Art and Chelle Wegner of American Canyon, many friends and extended family member.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in American Canyon.