Michael Hackett

1946—2018
Michael Dennis Hackett passed away peacefully with his soulmate Oma by his bedside December 9th, 2018 at the age of seventy-two. Mike was a thoughtful, passionate soul who embraced life, family, friends, hobbies and humor while facing physical adversities for a majority of his life. He never allowed his physical condition to define him for what he didn’t have, but rather for what he did. We’ll be celebrating Mike’s life January 26th, 2019 at the Napa Methodist Church located at 625 Randolph Street from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.He is survived by his loving wife Oma of forty-nine years, son Kevin and wife Lisa, son Brian, sister Carol, grandchildren Gavin and Brooklyn.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the March of Dimes.