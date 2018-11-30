Michael John Hannum

1958—2018
Michael Hannum, 60, passed away on Monday, November 26th 2018 at his home in Napa with family. He was born on March 18th, 1958 in Vallejo, CA to Frank and Sandra(Glover) Hannum.
Michael grew up in Napa, CA. He graduated from Vintage High School in Napa, CA Class of 1977. Michael was first and foremost a family man. You would always find him at some school or sporting event watching and supporting all the kids. His love for his family was his top priority. Second to his family Michael loved bay area sports, he could tell you any random fact you wanted to know about any team.
Michael was preceded in death by His Father Frank Hannum. Michael is survived by his Mother Sandra Peterson; Sister Kristine Hannum; Brother Mark Hannum; Daughters Nicole Carty and Ashley Hannum; Grandchildren Mia, Aiden, Kassidy, Michael, Landon; and his nieces and nephews KatieAnn, Emily, Bradley, Bo, Natalie, Rowan, and other family members.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at The Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St Napa, CA on December 16th at 2pm. In Michaels true spirit the family asks that you wear Bay area sports gear to the celebration.