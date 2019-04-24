Michael Keith LaPoint

1954—2019
Michael was the eldest child of Donna and Keith LaPoint. As a native Napan, he grew up in Napa Schools. He worked as an automotive and truck mechanic for local businesses including Napa Pipe, Wine Country Motors and Napa State Hospital from which he retired in 2015. Michael was an avid participant in street Stock Car racing and Demolition Derbies. He was the 1982 & 1983 Street Stock Champion at Petaluma Speedway and won numerous Demolition Derbies throughout Northern California. Upon his retirement, Mike achieved his life-long dream of building an Earth Sheltered House on a small mountain outside of Middletown. Mike died unexpectedly from a torn and detaching aorta. Mike was known for his practical and down-to-earth approach to life and is greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his:
- wife, Mary Wimberley LaPoint of Middletown
- son, Tim LaPoint and daughter-in-law, Sheila, of Willamina, OR
- daughter, Tracy LaPoint, of Napa
- grandchildren, Steven, Leanna and Allison LaPoint, of Willamina, OR
- step-daughter, Jessica Guest, of Sonoma
- honorary daughter, Nikole Bianchi, of Napa
- mother, Donna LaPoint, of Napa
- sister, Kathy LaPoint-Collup, and brother-in-law, Steve Collup, of Livermore
- numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins