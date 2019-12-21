1949—2019
In our beautiful Sierras, Michael Robak died suddenly on Dec. 11 while cross-country skiing with his wife Dottie in the meadows at Royal Gorge.
Michael leaves behind a legacy of loving service, given especially to bettering the lives of the young. From a brokenness of his own, Michael evolved as a joyful person who believed that anyone can rise above circumstances to create meaning and connection. Many grieve Michael’s unexpected death: his wife Dottie Lee, his sister Judy Busig who was a second mom to him, his nieces and nephews, friends, and the many individuals touched by him.
Bringing hope into the criminal justice field, Michael—with his Phi Beta Kappa degree in psychology from Cal Berkeley in 1971—never forgot his purpose to help young people. He served as Juvenile Hall Counselor in Contra Costa, then Probation Officer in Solano County, advancing to Supervisor, Manager, Assistant Chief and finally Chief Probation Officer. In 2001 Michael became Chief Probation Officer in Marin County until retiring in 2005. He never stopped advocating for those he served.
Michael saw the potential of inner light in each person, the need for support, and the truth that each of us matters. Throughout his career, he cared about the juveniles and adults impacted by the Probation Department. A leader grounded in belief that change is possible, Michael connected people with resources they could use to transform their lives.
You have free articles remaining.
Full of joy and fun, Michael had a silly sense of humor. A friend remarked, “Mike had a strong sense of the absurd.” He was playful, self-effacing and could engage tirelessly with little ones. Though not blessed with biological children, Michael was for some a kindly grandfather, an uncle or a father figure.
Following retirement, Michael became active in the Napa Methodist Church, which advocates for social justice and inclusivity. There Michael found a loving community in which to continue his own transformation. He and Dottie worked on behalf of immigrants, and Michael volunteered at The Table, growing close to his co-workers and to many of the guests he served—routinely stopping to talk to them on the streets.
Michael also volunteered as a youth counselor in the Sierra Service Project (SSP), a role he cherished for the last 6 years of his life. With other adults he took youth to regions of poverty in Oregon and California where they all worked to better the lives of others. Seeing how powerfully this service impacted teens, Michael became SSP’s biggest advocate. This work fueled Michael’s ever-expanding capacity for love and filled him with a joy that cannot be described. He shared this joy generously, as he shared a spirit free of judgement and a heart filled with humor, kindness and love.
Born May 27, 1949 in Richmond, CA to Ruth and Joe Robak, Michael was predeceased by both parents and his brother, Bill. A memorial service for Michael will be held on Sat. Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Napa Methodist Church. Memorial contributions should be made to Napa Methodist Church, to support local youth in the Sierra Service Project.