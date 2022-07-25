Michael Sutton Wolfe

1940 - 2022

Michael Sutton Wolfe, 81, was surrounded by his family as he passed away on the morning of July 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patti; and sister, Tina Seelye; and he is survived by his son, Stephen; his daughter, Michelle Edwards; his eight grandchildren; his brother, Larry; and two sisters: Susie Merrill and Robin Lyon.

Michael was born on August 20, 1940 to William and Dorothy Wolfe in Napa, California. He grew up in Napa on a property known today as the "Wild Wolfe Ranch" (4th Avenue). He graduated from Napa High School and shortly after enlisted in the Navy. He served on the USS Bon Homme Richard, an Essex class aircraft carrier. After being honorably discharged, he attended the Napa Junior College, where he was elected class president, and he went on to graduate from Sacramento State with a business degree. He was active in the Native Sons of the Golden West and Toastmasters and he played slow-pitch softball for many years. Michael was a right-of-way agent for Alameda County, CA for 26 years. Speaking at conferences throughout the country, he was nationally known in his profession as an expert in negotiation, speaking skills, and persuasion.

Michael's love of nature took him often to Yosemite, where (with his son, Stephen) he backpacked to the farthest corners of the park, catching fish in every stream and facing off with bears at his campsites.

He met the love of his life, Patricia Gowan, in 2003 with whom he had many adventures across the country until she died in 2017.

His friends and family will greatly miss his story-telling, his love for life, and his old-style humor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Michael's name to the Wounded Warriors Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

A memorial service will be held on September 4th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Club Los Meganos, 1700 Trilogy Pkwy, Brentwood, CA.