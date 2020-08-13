× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1960—2020

It is with aching hearts that we announce the death of our son, brother, uncle and beloved family member Michael Villas, who lost his battle with alcoholism at the age of 59.

Michael is survived by his mother Frances Padilla Brady, siblings Carol Villas, Patricia Villas, Frank Villas, (Chris Catemis), Deborah Villas Dash, his Aunt Josephine Kane and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be remembered for his big empathetic heart, generosity, his love of animals— especially dogs, his fierce work ethic, and his love of Mom’s Chili Verde.

Michael earned a sterling reputation for his bottling line expertise. New technologies befuddled him, but he could keep any wine bottling line humming smoothly and worked for wineries throughout the valley. He applied his amazing work ethic to all his jobs and embraced learning new skills.

We all teased him about his over-the-top meticulous nature, weekly hand-washing his car and continually maintaining order and organization with everything in his orbit, but that characteristic was an asset when he was packing parachutes for skydivers, working construction or bottling wine.