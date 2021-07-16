It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michel Rene Mourad on Saturday, July 10th 2021 at the age of 73.
For 5 years, Mike fought valiantly against Multiple Myeloma. But he inevitably succumbed to the relentless and painful malady. Thankfully he went quickly and peacefully when his time came to ascend the steps to heaven.
The world lost a great father, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Michel Mourad is survived by his children Eddie, Brian and Jordan, his brother Frank and sister Josephine. Family and friends will forever remember the vibrant, diligent, and eternally positive personality of Mike Mourad who could light up a room and could make anyone laugh.
Michel Mourad was born in Aleppo, Syria on April 23rd 1948. Michel was one of 12 siblings. In his youth he attended Jesuit Brothers School for boys; then in 1968 his brother Frank brought him to the United States.
Mike embodied the “American Dream”. Despite not knowing any English upon arriving in the States, he worked and studied arduously and endlessly. The fruits of his labor generated a multitude of accomplishments, most notably an Industrial Engineering degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and a thriving business in Napa, California with his brother Frank. Through the years he always enjoyed his loving family & friends. He never took anything for granted and always appreciated his blessings. His infectious laugh, uplifting smile, and love for life permeated to anyone he came into contact with. Mike will truly be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Friends are invited to celebrate Michel's life at a Catholic Mass on Tuesday July 20th at 10am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church located at 2725 Elm Street in Napa.