It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michel Rene Mourad on Saturday, July 10th 2021 at the age of 73.

For 5 years, Mike fought valiantly against Multiple Myeloma. But he inevitably succumbed to the relentless and painful malady. Thankfully he went quickly and peacefully when his time came to ascend the steps to heaven.

The world lost a great father, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Michel Mourad is survived by his children Eddie, Brian and Jordan, his brother Frank and sister Josephine. Family and friends will forever remember the vibrant, diligent, and eternally positive personality of Mike Mourad who could light up a room and could make anyone laugh.

Michel Mourad was born in Aleppo, Syria on April 23rd 1948. Michel was one of 12 siblings. In his youth he attended Jesuit Brothers School for boys; then in 1968 his brother Frank brought him to the United States.