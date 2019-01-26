Michele Bergevin

1969—2019
Michele Johana (Bogdanksi) Bergevin, age 49, passed away on January 18, 2019 in Navarre, Ohio following a lengthy illness. She graduated from Vintage High School in 1987 and studied at Prater Way College of Beauty in Reno.
Michele loved fashion, food, crafts, date night, her animals and the color pink.
She is survived by her loving husband, Brian Bergevin, sister Melody (Solway) Roberts and husband Ron of Vacaville, sister Alma (Solway) White of Napa, Dear friends Richard Brazzi and Robert Corell of Dalton, OH, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her mother Ruthann (Ellyson) Bogdanski, father Richard Bogdanski, sister Chris (Bogdanksi) Goza, brothers Paul and Donald Bogdanski, and uncle and aunt Arthur and June (Bogdanski) Bowen.
Arrangements were made through Heritage Cremation Society of Louisville, OH and a Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.