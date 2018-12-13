1980—2018
Miguel J. Regeski, age 38, of Napa, California, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on November 15, 2018. A loving son, grandson, nephew, and cousin, Miguel moved to the Napa Valley from Redlands, California as a young child.
Miguel completed high school at St. Helena High School and was active for a number of years in adult day programs. He enjoyed walking and playing in parks in Napa and Yountville, browsing through shopping centers, bowling, swimming at a local gym, special outings and parties, Fourth of July and Christmas parades, and community celebrations, including the August classic car show. He loved trains and was able to ride Amtrak and the Napa Valley Wine Train.
Miguel was blessed to travel extensively with his parents throughout the United States and Canada, visiting national parks, local attractions and attending family reunions. He volunteered at his local church, Calvary Chapel Napa (formerly Cornerstone Ministries) and Capilla Calvario de Napa. He loved the Lord, worship and church, and the fellowship of friends. A music lover, Miguel was very happy attending Christian concerts and other music events throughout the Bay Area. He had an extensive cd collection; singing was his daily joy. He kept in touch with family and enjoyed videos of them on his iPad and the phone and collected photos in albums. He posted many pictures of family at home. Miguel frequently returned to southern California to visit family, a trip he thoroughly enjoyed.
He is survived by his mother, Viki Chavez-Regeski, grandparents John and Victoria Chavez, uncles Tom Chavez and Phil Regeski, aunts Lorinda DeLaCruz, Meri Dailey, RuthAnn Stacey, and Elizabeth Thompson, numerous cousins and extended family. He is predeceased by his father, Charles “Chuck” Regeski, and grandparents John and Mae Regeski.
A remembrance of Miguel’s life will be held at Calvary Chapel Napa, 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, CA, on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Joni and Friends International Disability Ministry, P.O. Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-333 or Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance (TS Alliance), 801 Roeder Rd., Ste. 750, Silver Spring, MD, 20910.