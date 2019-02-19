1927—2019
Mildred Jean Gardner Vreeland passed peacefully away on February 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Millie was born on February 4, 1927 and was a fourth generation Napan. Her forefathers settled in Wooden Valley prior to moving to the City of Napa where she was born. Millie worked as a secretary in the Napa school systems for many years.
She is survived by her sisters Bev Vanpolen and Ruth Barr, three children: Bette (David), Bill (Becky) and Tom (Donna) Vreeland along with grandchildren Ian, Megan and Keith and great grandchildren Kara, Sonia and Fiona.