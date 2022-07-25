Mildred (Millie) Feuerbach (Fuller)

1929 - 2022

Miss Millie arrived in Heaven on July 13, 2022, at the age of 92.

Born Mildred Faith Evans to Leslie and Jewel Evans on September 14, 1929, at home in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the third of seven children.

She grew up and attended school in Florida where she met and fell in love with Clifford Fuller. Cliff was stationed in California, so she left Florida and drove cross country to marry him in 1953. Then in 1968 they moved to Napa with four small children.

Her children were the center of her life. She was always involved in their activities. She was a wonderful mother!

In 1979 she married Bob Feuerbach. They enjoyed years of traveling, camping, fishing, and attending sporting events.

She enjoyed spending time in her kitchen, and she was a great cook. She also enjoyed gardening, crafting, going to country music concerts but most of all she loved watching her beloved SF Giants!

She worked a waitress, floral designer and retired in 2000 as a candy maker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Stephen Fuller; and her son-in-law, Cliff Steen.

She is survived by her three daughters: Annette Totty (Cliff), Angela Barner (Jim) and Toni Steen; her grandchildren: Sarah, Kristina, Staci and Kelli; her great-grandchildren: Genevieve, Giovanni and Maddox; and six stepchildren.

A private "Going Home" celebration will be held at a later date.