Mildred (Millie) Mabel Woodruff (Calkins)

1927—2019
Went home to our lord in Napa on December 23, 2019. Born on Dec 1, 1927 in Anamoose North Dakota on her family’s farm, where Millie attended a one room school house which was serviced by a horse drawn wagon (school bus). She always said that they had a roof over their head and food on the table.
Millie moved to Minneapolis Minnesota where she attended Business College and worked as a Nanny at the age of 18.
In 1948 Millie followed her friend Laverne Johnson to Napa, California where she worked for the Basalt Rock Company with a second job as an Usher at the Uptown Theatre.
Millie met her husband Woody (LeRoy) Woodruff and they were married on June 11th 1949.
Millie raised three children and later worked for Kaiser Permanente Group in Napa and then San Diego, retiring in 1996.
Millie was an amazing women, her spirit was contagious with happiness beaming from her beautiful blue eyes.
She loved to laugh, and always had a hysterical joke to share, making us all think in wonder how does she remember all that!
Millie’s pies were her proudest gift to all. No one could bake a pie better then Millie and she shared THAT SKILL with abundance.
Her love of music and dancing will always be remembered, but more than anything was her love of family and friends. Mom was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She was always happiest when surrounded by all.
Millie is predeceased by her father and mother, Bert and Mable, brothers Irvin, George and Dean. She is survived by her children Gary Woodruff, Robert Woodruff and Diane Bishofberger ( Jim),
Grandchildren Daniel Bishofberger (Connie) Lauren Bishofberger, Stephen Bishofberger, Devon Woodruff, Alexis Woodruff and one great grandchild Tatum Bishofberger .
We will all miss her outlook on life, tolerance of people and the ability to always see some humor in situations as they arose, especially in herself…. Love you Millie!
Millie’s celebration of life will be on January 25, 2020 at Tulocay Mortuary at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to UCSF Oakland Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Branches, In/Oncology, 5700 Martin Luther King Jr Way T-2, Oakland, CA 94609-1673 where Tatum spent the last year for her leukemia treatment.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.