1943 - 2019
Millie Gene McCall, 75 passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning on May 9th 2019, after a long battle with heart failure.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Lois Martin and her husband, the Love of her life George Duane McCall. She is survived by her 4 children Savaw (Steve) Bearden, Mike Miller, Ken (Carol) Miller, Glenn (Paige) McCall, her sister Lois (Pat) Murphy, brother Samuel (Barbara) Martin, 6 grandchildren, Adam and Allen Olivera, Madison, Carson, and Lily McCall, and Kyle Miller. Neices and Nephews, Kelly Murphy, Joy Carter, Roy (Leslie) Murphy, Sara (Jeremy) Brown, Rebecca Martin, Kathy Barbara, an Donna Richardson, Linda Hays, Sister inlaw Virginia Richardson, brother inlaw Tom McCall and was preceded in death by sister and brother in law Shirley (Charles) Hays.
Millie was born in Salinas CA Sept. 14, 1942, and was raised in Vallejo CA Her and her husband and children move to Napa in 1975. She worked for Mervyn's Dept. stores from 1974 until retiring in the 1990's. She worked up in the ranks over the years and retired as store director. After retiring she worked in tasting rooms for several different wineries.
Millie was always the life of a party. She loved traveling, especially cruises. She also loved entertaining friends and family and was part of a woman's Bunko group for many years.
A memorial service will be held Sat. June 15, 2019 at First Christian church at 11:00 AM, 2659 1st St, Napa, CA 94558. A celebration of Life will follow at the Oakfree Vineyards Club House 2001 Salvador Ave, Napa CA 94558.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Christian Church or the American Heart Association heart.org in her honor.