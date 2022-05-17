Milton (Jeff) Jeffery Conway

Jeff is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandi, his daughters, Erica Conway and Colleen Williams(Perry), grandchildren, Javon Williams and Grace, Gretchen and Samantha Wahle. He is also survived by his sisters, Marsha(Gary) Gresham and Irma(Don) Spencer and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was born to Dick and Jean Conway and raised in the Bay Area where he attended San Jose State University and worked for Kellogg's Cereal Company for over 35 years in the US as well as Australia and Canada.

He enjoyed golfing and traveling with his buddies. He was fiercely proud of the accomplishments of his daughters and grandchildren. He was a quiet patriarch of his family and a supportive friend to everyone he met.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.