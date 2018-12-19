Milton Walter Crab

1940—2018
Milton Walter Crabb was born February 5, 1940 in Richmond CA, the son of Milton Adam and Dorothy Grace Crabb. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1957 and from the University of San Francisco in 1991. He had a 41-year career with Chevron USA at the Richmond Refinery, and two years in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Maxine. Surviving in addition to his wife, Judy Crabb, are his two daughters, Brenda and her husband Javier of Napa, and Becky of Fairfield; two stepsons, Tom IV of St. Helena and Peter of Santa Rosa; four grandchildren, Patricia, Courtney, and her husband Albino, Reilly, and Michael; one great-grandson Porferio; three sisters Dorinne and her husband Mike of Colorado, Marsha of Richmond, and Michelle and her husband Jim of Washington; nieces and nephews.
Milton Crabb died on December 13, 2018, at home in St. Helena, surrounded by his wife and two daughters, following a 2016 Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday January 13 at The Haven Adventist Church, 15 Woodland Road, St. Helena CA 94574. Those who wish to remember Milton in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Collabria Day Program, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa CA 94559.