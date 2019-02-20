1919-2019
Minerva Golik, who in her ninetieth year announced that she would live to be one hundred years old, died peacefully February 5th, in her one hundredth year. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony and her brother Milton.
Minerva is survived by her sons Gail (Barbara) and Jay (Christine) Golik, grand children Jerri Lynn Dorscher, Brian Golik, Brad Golik, Bret Golik, Kristy Renosa, Erin Golik. Fred White, Katie Aaron and Adam White. Nephew David Hill, nieces Sally Hill and Cindy Robbins.