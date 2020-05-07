Miranda Lanai Peralta

Diagnosed with kidney disease at age 4, Miranda had to endure many hospitalizations and procedures throughout her life. Despite many visits to UCSF Children’s Hospital, where she was adored by staff, Miranda loved to laugh, dance, paint, draw and cook. The bravery she displayed during her kidney transplants and dialysis made her a hero to her siblings, Laura Peralta (Napa), Vanessa Rosal (Manteca) and Jason Rosal (Sacramento). Miranda was the best auntie to her niece and nephews, Gigi, CJ, Grayson and Wade. She was beloved and will be greatly missed by her cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.