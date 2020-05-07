1998—2020
Born May 17, 1998 and raised in Napa, Miranda Lanai Peralta was the daughter of Filippo V. Peralta (Napa) and Yvonne Yokoi (Sacramento).
Diagnosed with kidney disease at age 4, Miranda had to endure many hospitalizations and procedures throughout her life. Despite many visits to UCSF Children’s Hospital, where she was adored by staff, Miranda loved to laugh, dance, paint, draw and cook. The bravery she displayed during her kidney transplants and dialysis made her a hero to her siblings, Laura Peralta (Napa), Vanessa Rosal (Manteca) and Jason Rosal (Sacramento). Miranda was the best auntie to her niece and nephews, Gigi, CJ, Grayson and Wade. She was beloved and will be greatly missed by her cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Miranda’s memory to the American Kidney Fund, (800) 638-8299 or www.kidneyfund.org or to UCSF Children’s Hospital give.ucsfbenioffchildrens.org or (415) 476-3952 in support of kidney treatment.
