1926—2018
Myra Fay Maxwell, 92, of Napa, California passed away July 12, 2018, with a smile on her face. She was born April 8, 1926 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Tom and Katie Burnsed.
She married John W. Rice in 1950 and together they ran a Formica and Cabinet Shop with until he died in 1974. Fay met her second husband Philip Maxwell on the golf course, they lived in Napa and he passed away in 1992.
Mom belonged to First Christian Church as a teenager, staying with them many years. In 1995 she became a member of Napa Valley Baptist Church which she belonged to for the rest of her life. At N.V.B.C, mom, with the help of friends, started a group called Young at Heart; she enjoyed her association with this group until her death.
Mom also loved her Tuesday Bible Study group; you each know who you are and how much she loved each and every one of you. Fay had a church family she loved with all her heart, Hank and Terri Hobbs and their children Andrew and his wife Danielle, their daughter Michelle and husband Jason, Jerry and Carol, John and Diana, and Donna.
Mom loved to travel; she had been to places such as Paris, Spain, Africa, New Zealand, Australia and just recently she told a nurse that her favorite place she visited was Marrakesh, Morocco.
Fay is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Daniel) Book, grandson Brian (Jessica) Book and great- granddaughter Betty Book. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother Ray, brother Dewey Burnsed, sister Flora Ritzow.
