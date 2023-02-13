NAPA - Nadean Bissiri was born on her family's farm outside of Farmersville, CA, November 30, 1926, and passed away in Napa, April 28, 2022.

Her father Edwin Hart was a second-generation Californian, whose mother's family had been California farmers since the middle of the 1800s. Nadean's mother, Belle Hart, was born in Fresno in the late 1800s. Nadean grew up on the farm playing with her cousins who lived on near by farms. She enjoyed animals on the farms, several dogs and even did some bird hunting. In the summers Nadean's family would go up into Mineral King which is now part of Sequoia National Park. She learned to fly fish, hike, pack out on horses into the back country and developed a lifelong love for the outdoors.

It is in Mineral King where her parents and grandparents built a summer cabin and ended up becoming friends with Attilio and Ysobel Bissiri who also had a cabin in Mineral King. In Nadean's teen years she met Attilio and Ysobel's son, Paul Bissiri, who also loved to hike and fish. Nadean and Paul felt an immediate bond of friendship which matured into a romantic relationship. Nadean and Paul got married in June 1950, then initially settled in Lakewood, CA, where they had two sons.

Mark their first son is still alive today. Dale Bissiri, the second son passed away at two years old. It was a blow to both Nadean and Paul . Fortunately, Nadean's love for Mineral King and the outdoors along with support from her family helped her get through the tragedy.

Nadean was also keenly interested in art, drama, history, botany, world travel and variety of intellectual subjects. After graduating from Visalia High School and a short time in College of Sequoias, Nadean went to Mills College. At Mills, she majored in English with electives in drama and art. She ended up getting her elementary teaching credential. She briefly taught in the Farmerville area, but after marrying Paul Bissiri in 1950, moved to Lakewood, CA. There Nadean tried modeling and acting. Since they were close to Hollywood, there were lots of opportunities and few of them looked promising. Unfortunately, Paul got transferred to Santa Maria, CA, and Nadean had to decide whether to stay in the Los Angeles to pursue acting or move with Paul and Mark to Santa Maria. Nadean's love of family won out.

They all moved to Santa Maria where Nadean returned to elementary teaching. She satisfied her acting desire by participating in the Santa Maria little theater productions. At that time, Nadean and Paul got into horses and got their first Golden Retriever dog. They would have Golden Retrievers for the rest of their lives. They learned to train horses, show horses, did trail rides and continued to have horses for the next 40 years. Along with horses, both Paul and Nadean, enjoyed sports cars. They owned an Austin Healy Sprite and later graduated to an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint. During all this time, Nadean and Paul continued to spend every summer in Mineral King which was the spiritual renewal of their relationship every year for the rest of their lives.

After ten years in Santa Maria, Paul got transferred again to the San Francisco Bay Area. They settled on five acres in Napa Valley in 1967, where they built a house and would ultimately live the rest of their lives. While in Napa, Nadean expanded her teaching credential by learning Spanish, and was a bilingual schoolteacher until she retired. She also continued acting a few times in the local theater group, joined AAUW, Napa Native Plants and some other groups. Nadean's landscaping skills were a wonder to all who visited her Napa home.

During this time, Nadean was able to travel taking trips across the United States, visiting Italy, Great Britain, France, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador and China. Most of the trips were with Paul, her husband. However, some of the trips to the Spanish speaking countries were for Nadean to spend a month in a Spanish language emergence program which she did alone.

In the end, Paul passed away 11 months before Nadean. His loss and her failing health ended up being too much for Nadean even though she still had her beloved Golden Retriever Bonnie to the end.

Nadean is survived by her son Mark Bissiri, his wife Tina Bissiri; her grandchildren: Steven and Elizabeth Bissiri; and a great-grandson, Wesley Bissiri.