Nadine R. Robson

1936—2019
Nadine passed away peacefully with her family present on July 5th. She was born in Oakland -November 28,1936. At a young age she moved to Smith River, CA. She continued her school years and graduated from high school in Crescent City. After high school Nadine met the love of her life and married Howard Robson. She was a proud Navy wife of 22 years.
During their life together they had 5 Children, Lisa Barnes (Bob Barnes), Kip Robson, Jodi Jones,(Charlie Jones), Lance Robson, Cassie Chadwick ( Jeff Chadwick). With their busy life they resided as a family of 7 in Napa. The entire family spent their Saturday’s at Petaluma Speedway cheering on Howard race and would end the weekend with Sunday dinners. She loved NASCAR and the SF Giants as well as spending time watching her children raise their own families and as the family continued to grow so did her heart.
She loved spending free time with her grandchildren Jason Barnes (Julie Barnes), Sommer Miller (Ryan Miller), Michael Jones, Travis Jones, Mia Jones, Kayla Diroma and Jeffery Chadwick as well as being a great grandma to Justin & Jenna Barnes & Dominic Miller. She will truly be missed.