1935—2019
Nancy Ann Sousa passed away suddenly December 30, 2019 from a severe stroke at her home in Napa, California.
Nancy was born May 3,1935 to Guy Edward and Lillian Nina Taylor of Preston Kansas.
She was a strong, vivacious, independent woman who laughed freely and often. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her first husband William Weingart and her second George Sousa.
Survivors include her five children from her first marriage: Jeri Wascoe (Frank) of Santa Barbara, CA, Teri Clarke (Gary) of American Canyon, CA, Carol Leu (Mark) of Eden, Wl, Bill Weingart (Jene) of Chaska, MN and Jack Weingart (Brenda) of Williams, CA; her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren; her brother Jack Taylor of Empire, CA and her sister Joyce Jamison of Green Valley, AZ.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at 11 AM at the Vallejo Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St., Vallejo, CA
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.