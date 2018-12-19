Nancy Jean (Bruschi) Wright, born in San Francisco on August 14, 1938 to Louis and Elvira Bruschi. Entered into rest on December 14, 2018. Nancy attended Presentation High School, obtained a degree in Public Health from UC Berkeley, and worked at St. Luke's Hospital until 1968. Nancy married Douglas Wright in 1965; they were married for 53 years and had two children, Dean Wright and Darcie Wright Garcia. They lived in San Bruno for 47 years and recently relocated to Calistoga. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and by her son Dean in 2002. Nancy enjoyed her bowling league, gardening and cooking, but her greatest joy was her family. Nancy is survived by her husband Douglas, sister Norma Killeen, brother-in-law Patrick Killeen, daughter Darcie García, son-in-law Greg García, daughter-in-law Rachel Wright; grandchildren Tristan Wright, Reagan García, and Meredith García; sisters-in-law Linda Smith, Sally (Ken) Knab and Abby Jones; nieces and nephews Kyle (Sara) Killeen, Amy (Jeff) Saunders, Lisa (Tom) Randall, Jeremy Jones, Kris Knab and Kim Knab, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 21, 2018 after 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Saint Robert Catholic Church in San Bruno. Committal will follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations to Hanna Boys Center at www.hannacenter.org.