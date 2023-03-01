NAPA - Nancy Margaret Pruitt Snideman passed away unexpectedly at age 80 on February 18, 2023 in Napa, CA.

She was born October 6, 1942, to Maxwell and Margaret Pruitt in Savannah, Georgia. She graduated from St. Vincent Academy, Armstrong College, and UNC Chapel Hill. She married her love, Fritz Snideman, the day before Christmas Eve and spent 46 loving and exciting years with him traveling the world and living in Washington DC, St. Helena CA, Ovando MT, and Menlo Park CA among other places until losing Fritz in 2014. Even after living in California for 55 years, Nancy always maintained a slight Savannah accent from her childhood.

Before starting her family, Nancy began her professional life in social work. Much of her life was devoted to helping others around her. While her children were in elementary school, she volunteered for the schools and worked with children with developmental delays. She also showed great care for those who were elderly and less fortunate, whether it was driving food to the elderly or staying close and connected to those who were sick. Nancy raised her two deeply loved children, Laura and Christopher, while serving as a gracious host for everyone who came through their door. Especially notable were Christmas Day open houses for all of her cherished friends and neighbors. Nancy had a welcoming way about her, radiated warmth, and nourished all those who she encountered. Most would describe her as the epitome of a the strong "steel magnolia," especially later in life. She enjoyed finding beauty in many parts of her life including through tending her roses, going to the ballet, and reading Celtic benedictions.

Those mourning her loss include her children, Laura and Christopher, and her two older brothers, Dan and Bob, along with their families and numerous cousins and dear friends.

The family extends special thanks to nurse Julie for near miraculous insights and coordination and to the entire team at Aegis Living for helping fill her days with kind care and activities where she was especially excited to be part of the championship trivia team.

Nancy spent much of her life volunteering and donating to organizations serving those in need. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood as donations saved her life several times during cancer treatment decades ago, or share a kindness to a person or charity where you see a need.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Helena Catholic Church followed by a remembrance in Savannah in the months to come.