1930—2019
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 Nancy Sue (Malm) Large passed away at the age of 88 while residing at Atria Covell Gardens in Davis, CA. Nancy was born on November 11, 1930 in Corey, Pennsylvania to Foster and Gertrude (Thompson) Cass. At the age of 6, the family moved to Berkeley, CA. She graduated Berkeley High School. Nancy met her first husband, Robert (Bob) Malm, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy stationed at Treasure Island. Bob and Nancy had three sons, Michael, Robin, and Thomas. The family moved many times while Bob was in the Navy.
After spending three years in the French Mediterranean, Bob was transferred to Skaggs Island and the family moved to Napa where they raised their three boys. After Bob’s passing in 1979, Nancy moved to Concord, CA and became reacquainted with a fellow Navy man and coworker of Bobs, Elwyn (Bud) Large. Bud and Nancy were happily married for 30 years living in Citrus Heights, CA., traveling in their motor home and spending time at their country home in Pioneer. She enjoyed sewing and ceramics and was passionate about being a wife, mother, and homemaker. Nancy was always a positive person, enjoyed people and her favorite expression was “We are so blessed!”
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Bud Large, three sons, Michael, Robin (June), Thomas (Kimberly), her three grandsons, Ryan (Lisa), Robert (Allison), Joseph (Alexandra), her two great-granddaughters, Cora, Quinn, her stepson Greg (Sylvia), and her nephew Rick (Janice). Nancy’s sister and best friend, Jeanne Carlson, and first husband, Bob Malm, predeceased Nancy.
Nancy will be interred at Tulocay Cemetery, Napa, CA. At Nancy’s request there will be no funeral services, but a Family Celebration at a later date.