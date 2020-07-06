× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Natalie Wickersham

1926 - 2020

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Ken Wickersham, in 2008. She is survived by her daughter Jeanette Wickersham of Clear Lake and her son Ron Wickersham of Santa Rosa, CA.

She worked for 20 yrs. as a nurse in Napa, CA and later at Alpine Meadows ski resort in Tahoe.

As a young woman during WWII she was one the "Rosie the Riveters" who worked on the B52 bombers.

Service will be held at the Clear Lake Cemetery Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10:30 AM.

No flowers please, cards only. Chairs provided at 6' spacing. Please wear masks.