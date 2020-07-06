Natalie Wickersham
1926 - 2020
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Ken Wickersham, in 2008. She is survived by her daughter Jeanette Wickersham of Clear Lake and her son Ron Wickersham of Santa Rosa, CA.
She worked for 20 yrs. as a nurse in Napa, CA and later at Alpine Meadows ski resort in Tahoe.
As a young woman during WWII she was one the "Rosie the Riveters" who worked on the B52 bombers.
Service will be held at the Clear Lake Cemetery Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10:30 AM.
No flowers please, cards only. Chairs provided at 6' spacing. Please wear masks.
