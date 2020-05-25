Nathan James Sagadin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our son Nathan returned to his Heavenly home, early Mother’s Day morning. His passing was unexpected but peaceful. Nathan was born and raised in St. Helena, Ca. He leaves behind his parents, Nancy and Jim Sagadin, his brother Jason, his Godparents Manuel and Catherine Ruiz, his grandma, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nathan moved to Brookings Oregon with his family in December of 1996. Nathan was a bright light to everyone who knew him. He loved people, always greeting them with “how you doing?” No one was a stranger, just friends he hadn’t met yet. He was always happy to see you, leaving you feeling good. He had a kind and gentle spirit and was known for his beautiful smile. When questioned how he always stayed joyful, he thought about it and said “I just do”.

Nathan was devoted to his family, and adored his brother Jason. He looked forward to having “brother’s day” trips to Eugene and Grants Pass, no parents! He loved camping with his family, hiking and kayaking with Jason. He loved the ocean, lighthouses, and collecting shells. He especially liked traveling in the family’s motor home, and being his brother’s co-pilot.