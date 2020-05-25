Nathan James Sagadin

1976—2020
Our son Nathan returned to his Heavenly home, early Mother’s Day morning. His passing was unexpected but peaceful. Nathan was born and raised in St. Helena, Ca. He leaves behind his parents, Nancy and Jim Sagadin, his brother Jason, his Godparents Manuel and Catherine Ruiz, his grandma, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nathan moved to Brookings Oregon with his family in December of 1996. Nathan was a bright light to everyone who knew him. He loved people, always greeting them with “how you doing?” No one was a stranger, just friends he hadn’t met yet. He was always happy to see you, leaving you feeling good. He had a kind and gentle spirit and was known for his beautiful smile. When questioned how he always stayed joyful, he thought about it and said “I just do”.
Nathan was devoted to his family, and adored his brother Jason. He looked forward to having “brother’s day” trips to Eugene and Grants Pass, no parents! He loved camping with his family, hiking and kayaking with Jason. He loved the ocean, lighthouses, and collecting shells. He especially liked traveling in the family’s motor home, and being his brother’s co-pilot.
He loved all things Disney, and going to Disneyland for his fortieth birthday was one of highlights of his life. Nathan also had an interest in Monarch butterflies, and enjoyed going to the Brookings Monarch Butterfly Festival in September. Nathan loved helping his dad and brother on the property, especially driving his tractor. He helped his mom in the garden, and liked helping cook dinner every night, he made the best mashed potatoes!
Nathan loved animals, especially his pets Winston, George, Zoey, and Marley. They loved him too, and miss seeing him every day.
Nathan was a member of the Brookings Nazarene Church, where he looked forward to seeing his Saturday night church family. He loved to socialize, greet people, and sing. His family knows he is in Heaven and finds comfort in the song “I Can Only Imagine”.
“Surrounded by your glory, what will my heart feel, will I dance for you Jesus, or in awe of you be still. Will I stand in your presence, or to my knees will I fall, will I sing hallelujah, will I be able to speak at all”. Nathan, we can only imagine!
A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Helena at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Shriners Hospital for Children.
