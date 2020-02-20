1959—2020

Nathan (Nate) Paul Hale III, 60, passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2020 in McArthur, CA.

Born in San Francisco on August 17, 1959, Nate was a Napa resident since 1973 and graduated from Vintage High School in 1977. He was a passionate San Francisco 49ers and Giants fan, an active sportsman, an avid traveler, a skillful card player, a knowledgeable gardener, a generous friend, a devoted stepfather and proud grandfather.

Nate always offered a smile and a helping hand. Whether helping clients as the co-owner of Hale Interior and Exterior Design, at Van Winden’s Garden Center, or in food retail, his customers often became his friends.

He is survived by his mother, Lucille Geear, siblings Daniel Grajeda (Chris), Louis Grajeda, Venita Bush (Rodney) and Susan Geear (Tina), former wife Rachel Neely, stepchildren Katie Stober and Broc Stober (Crystal), grandson Ryker, nephews, Christopher Bush and James Bush (Amber) and niece, Elizabeth (Jade) Bush.

He was pre-deceased by his father Nathan Hale and his stepfather Robert Geear.

We will always remember Nate’s good heart and kind soul.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 10:30am at Skylawn Funeral Home, Hwy 92 at Skyline, San Mateo, CA