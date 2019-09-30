Nellie Martha Northam

1920 – 2019
Nellie Northam passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on September 22, 2019. She had a fulfilling life as a loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma.
Nellie was born in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania on August 2, 1920 to Michael James and Mildred Pearl Duignan. Nellie was one of six siblings, 4 sisters and a brother. She graduated from Enon Valley High School where she played basketball. She attended nursing school in Youngstown Ohio.
Nellie married Dr. Allan Leslie Northam on April 27, 1946. Nellie met Allan while they were both in the Navy and serving in Panama. Nellie served as a Naval Officer (nurse) at the time. They eventually moved to Napa were Allan established a private practice as a family practitioner. Nellie worked in the office as his nurse for many years. Together they had two children, Jane and Michael Northam. They were married for 46 years prior to Allan passing away in 1992.
Nellie spent a majority of her time caring for her grandkids. She could also be seen in her free time riding her bike to Yountville or walking with the neighbor to Ranch Market to buy lottery tickets. She loved to visit Reno to play the slot machines and spent every Sunday playing bingo at the fairgrounds. She was also a stamp collector.
Most people who knew Nellie immediately loved her. She was a very caring person who always thought about others. Her relationships were solid and long lasting.
Nellie was fortunate enough to stay in her home as long as she did due to her compassionate, caring and capable caregivers, Annabelle, Gilda and Freda. They cared for her like she was their own and Nellie’s family wants to thank them from the bottom of their hearts.
Nellie was preceded in her death by her husband and her son Mike. Mike passed away at the young age of 16. Nellie will be deeply missed by her family; daughter: Jane and husband Steve Gregory. Grandkids: Stacie and wife Katrina Gregory, Ryan and wife Laura Gregory, Carrie and husband Ryan Taylor, Tiffanie and husband Keith Feigel and Kattie Gregory. Great grandkids: Sage and Sophie Gregory, Karson, Tatum, Teagan and Kohen Feigel, Gracie, Grant and Gage Taylor, and Kylar and Sierra Gregory.
A graveside memorial service will be held, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Tulocay Cemetery located at 411 Coombsville Road in Napa.
The family wishes to thank Collabria Hospice of Napa for their incredible care and compassion during this time.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Collabria Hospice of Napa located at 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559 or www.collabriacare.org.