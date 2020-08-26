Nellie Rodriguez Solis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1933 – 2020

Born in Colorado to Primo & Cesaria Rodriguez, brothers & sisters Pilar, Joe, Pete, Tilly, Ray, Johnny, Hazel, Primo Jr, & Steve.

Married Lupe Solis and raised 4 kids Nellie, Jerry, Kathy, & Ernie. And loved her 12 grandkids and 7 great grandkids .

Worked picking prunes and teachers aide also sang in St. Johns Church choir. Visiting her sisters in Hollister & family in Colorado she loved and spending Easter at the beach with her brother.

Looked forward to our company and made sure there was fresh tortillas for every visit. Our mom, our grandma she will forever be missed & forever in our hearts.

An outdoor blessing of her grave will be held 8/29/20 @ 11am @ Napa Memorial Park .