 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nellie Rodriguez Solis

Nellie Rodriguez Solis

1933 – 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Nellie Rodriguez Solis

Nellie Rodriguez Solis

1933 – 2020

Born in Colorado to Primo & Cesaria Rodriguez, brothers & sisters Pilar, Joe, Pete, Tilly, Ray, Johnny, Hazel, Primo Jr, & Steve.

Married Lupe Solis and raised 4 kids Nellie, Jerry, Kathy, & Ernie. And loved her 12 grandkids and 7 great grandkids .

Worked picking prunes and teachers aide also sang in St. Johns Church choir. Visiting her sisters in Hollister & family in Colorado she loved and spending Easter at the beach with her brother.

Looked forward to our company and made sure there was fresh tortillas for every visit. Our mom, our grandma she will forever be missed & forever in our hearts.

An outdoor blessing of her grave will be held 8/29/20 @ 11am @ Napa Memorial Park .

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News